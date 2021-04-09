Total funding, loans by EU institutions to Greece between 2021-2027 calculated at hefty 90 bln€

Various financing schemes and loans to be extended to Greece by the European Union, through various community programs, between 2021 and 2027 is projected to reach the unprecedented sum of 90 billion euros.

The figure is derived from the EU's regular budget, the recovery fund, the InvestEU mechanism that succeeds the Juncker stimulus plan and the European Investment Bank (EIU).

Given that Greece's GDP dip to around 170 billion euros in 2020, the 90-billion-euro figure exceeds 50 percent of the country's annual GDP, after a decade of bailout programs and an economic depression.

Additionally, private and public investments linked with the recovery fund is calculated, on the more ambitious side, is expected to funnel another 27 billion euros into the Greek economy.