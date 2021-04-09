Covid-19 outbreak: Record high on Fri. in terms of ICU cases, 790

Intubated patients being treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms in hospital ICUs around Greece reached another record high on Friday, with 790 such cases reported.

In terms of new single-day confirmed infections, 2,747 positive readings were derived from more than 57,000 tests around the country.

Related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours were also high, by pandemic standards in Greece over the past year, at 78. The figure brings the overall death toll to 8,758.

Of the victims, 95.7 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79.

The average age of ICU patients is 67, while the average age of infections is 44.