Veteran police reporter gunned down outside residence in Athens

A well-known police reporter in Greece, Giorgos Karaivaz, was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday outside his residence in the coastal Athens suburb of Alimos, hit with at least six rounds.

The shocking news was announced just after 3 p.m. local time.

Initial reports cited two suspects riding atop a small motorcycle. At least 17 spent bullet casing were found at the scene after the incident, at roughly 2 p.m.

A manhunt is underway for the suspects, who fled the scene.

Karaivaz, 53, was one of the most prominent reporters covering the law enforcement beat in the country, both in print and broadcast media.