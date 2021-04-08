BoG: Covid-19 vaccination campaign to boost consumers' confidence, amid surge in private bank deposits

Ongoing vaccinations programs in Greece to protect the population against the Covid-19 virus are expected to boost consumer and household confidence, the Bank of Greece (BoG) reported this week in a report, stressing that such confidence is necessary to harness increasing bank deposits into consumer or investment activity - at least by the more financially robust households.

The BoG also forecasts that a portion of higher bank deposits will cover loan obligations and arrears to the state, when a temporary legal protection extended to at-risk from creditors is lifted.

The entire report is here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=27183b77-7e27-4419-acbc-56ab03a10dd9