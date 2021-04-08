Covid-19 outbreak: Highest number of ICU cases in Greece, 773, since beginning of pandemic

Thursday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases treated in hospital ICUs since the beginning of the pandemic, with 776 intubated patients reported around the country. Additionally, 73 related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

The death toll with Thursday's macabre figures now reaches 8,680.

New confirmed single-day instances of Covid-19 were 3,228, derived from 58,456 tests.

Of the victims of the pandemic, 95.6 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.