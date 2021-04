The Guardian banners an article this week on the goal of no less than 69 Aegean islands being rendered Covid-free for the coming, and utterly crucial, tourism season in Greece.

The article, by the Guardian's long-time correspondent in Athens, Helena Smith, cites a pledge by the government and health authorities to vaccinate all 69 isles cited until the end of April.

The full text is here:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/06/aegean-islands-to-become-first-covid-free-areas-of-greece