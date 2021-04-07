Four Greeks on 2021 Forbes list of world's super rich

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 19:30
UPD:19:31
forbes.com
Forbes on Wednesday announced its 35th annual list of the world's wealthiest individuals, with four Greeks amongst the recorded billionaires, although only one of the four is based in Greece.

Vardis Vardinoyannis, the patriarch of same-name family active in shipping and petrochemical  refining, comes in at 2,141 on the list, with an estimated worth of 1.4 billion USD.

Philip Niarchos, the son of late shipping magnate Stavros Niarchos, is worth 2.8 billion USD, although he is based in France.

Telis Mistakidis,  worth 2.3 billion USD, a major Glencore shareholder, based in Switzerland. He is listed in 1,262nd place.
Finally, Ivan Savvidis, with a fortune valued at 1.7 billion USD, and in 1,833rd place, is listed amongst Russian billionaires, although he resides for a large portion of the year in Greece.

