High school to repopen throughout Greece on Monday

High schools will reopen throughout Greece, without exceptions, on Monday, April 12, after a blue chip committee of epidemiologists and public health experts gave their approval.

The reopening will be accompanied by strict Covid-19 precautions, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks by pupils and educators, different recess times for classes, the avoidance of mixing pupils from different classes, stepped up disinfections and an obligatory negative reading from self-tests or rapid tests to be made available for free and dispersed by neighborhood pharmacies.