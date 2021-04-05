ICAP: On sample of 21.4K businesses in Greece in 2019 turnover, as a whole, up by 4.2% p

By S. Emmanuil
The current pandemic-induced recession has reportedly taken a significant toll on business profits in Greece, essentially evaporating whatever benefits from a modest economic recovery between 2017 and 2019.

According to figures compiled by the ICAP Group, as part of the edition "Greece in Figures 2021", Greek businesses as a whole improved results in 2019 for a fifth consecutive year.

For 2019, at least, on a sample of nearly 21,400 balance sheets - excluding banks and insurance companies - turnover increased, as a whole, by 4.2 percent, or 161 billion euros in absolute terms.

