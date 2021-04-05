Covid-19 outbreak: Record high fatalities, ICU cases continue in Greece

Lower new single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections reported on Monday, compared to the previous week, were the result of lower tests over the weekend (more than 16,000), although the number of related fatalities and ICU cases remained at the same high levels, compared to the course of the pandemic in Greece.

Related Covid-19 deaths and cases treated in hospital ICUs remained at record highs, with 73 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, whereas intubated patients reached 759.

The number of new confirmed instances were listed as 1,866 on Monday.

The latest fatalities have brought the death toll in the country since the advent of the pandemic to 8,453. Of the latter, 95.7 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.