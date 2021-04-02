Greek PM: Current pandemic data points to reopening of F&B sector after May 2

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, during an off-the-agenda debate in Parliament on the course of the pandemic, said that based on current epidemiological data the food & beverage sector will reopen in the country after Easter, which based on the Orthodox Christian calendar for 2021, falls on Sunday May 2.

He also said that six out of seven businesses in the sector - amongst the hardest hit from the pandemic and lockdowns to prevent the Covid-19 from spreading - have received some form of subsidy from the state.