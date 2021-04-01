Greek gov't announces 330-mln€ subsidy plan for country's pandemic-devastated F&B sector

The Greek government announced another targeted stimulus package on Thursday for one of the hardest-hit markets during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, namely, the food & beverage sector, with 330 million euros to be doled out to business to cover the purchase of supplies when such businesses reopen.

The sector, along with certain categories of retailers, such as clothing and apparel, have been devastated over the more than year-old Covid-19 outbreak. The cash will come from the 2021-2027 National Strategic Reference Framework, and will funneled to both SMEs and larger businesses, including franchise holders.

The maximum allocated subsidy per businesses will be 100,000, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, in announcing the stimulus plan.

The amount to be allocated to each eligible business will be calculated based on past reported turnover.