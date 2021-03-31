Two MoCs foresee participation by North Macedonia utilities in Alexandroupolis-based energy projects

Two agreements signed in Skopje on Wednesday foresee the possibility of the Republic of North Macedonia participating in a handful of energy-related projects based in the northeast Greece port of Alexandroupolis.

Specifically, one MoC was signed by two state-run companies in North Macedonia, on the one hand, and Greece-based Gastrade and Damco, on the other. The latter two companies are building a LNG terminal and natgas-fired power station, respectively, off and near Alexandroupolis.

The first agreement allows for up to a 10-percent participation of North Macedonia in Gastrade's share capital.

A related agreement allows Skopje-based state power utility ESM to lease LNG storage at the under-construction Alexandroupolis facility for up to 15 years.

The second MoC foresees participation by North Macedonia in the new Alexandroupolis power plant, also signed by ESM, and with the Greek partner being Damco, part of the Copelouzos group. The maximum share that ESM can acquire is 25 percent of a special purpose vehicle company that will finance, construct and operate the plant.