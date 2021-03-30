Covid-19 outbreak: Record high number of single-day instances, ICU cases on Tues. in Greece

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 20:19
The highest number of new single-day instances of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, 4,340, since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece.

The negative record was accompanied by another ominous development, 741 patients treated with acute Covid-19 symptoms in hospital ICUs, and 72 related fatalities over the previous 24-hour period.

The record high number of instances are derived from nearly 66,000 tests the previous day.

The death toll in Greece from the pandemic now reach 8,017, with 95.6 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the Covid-19 victims remained 79.

 

