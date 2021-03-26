Primary deficit of 1.5 bln€ in Jan-Feb 2021 period

The balance of Greece's state budget for the Jan-Feb 2021 period posted a deficit of 3.3 billion euros, compared with a goal of a deficit of 4.5 billion euros included for the corresponding period the preliminary report for the entire 2021 budget. The same figure for the first two-months of 2020 was 1.1 billion euros.

On a modified cash basis, the primary result was a deficit of 1.5 billion euros, down from a target of 2.7 billion euros, and a primary surplus of 800 million euros in the corresponding period of 2020.