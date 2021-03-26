Primary deficit of 1.5 bln€ in Jan-Feb 2021 period

Friday, 26 March 2021 22:07
UPD:22:09
REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
A- A A+

The balance of Greece's state budget for the Jan-Feb 2021 period posted a deficit of 3.3 billion euros, compared with a goal of a deficit of 4.5 billion euros included for the corresponding period the preliminary report for the entire 2021 budget. The same figure for the first two-months of 2020 was 1.1 billion euros.

On a modified cash basis, the primary result was a deficit of 1.5 billion euros, down from a target of 2.7 billion euros, and a primary surplus of 800 million euros in the corresponding period of 2020.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών