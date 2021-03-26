Covid-19 outbreak: Highest figure yet in 2021 for intubated patients, at 707 on Mon.

The number of intubated patients in Greece being treated in hospital ICUs for Covid-19 again rose over the past 24-hour period, with 707 such cases reported on Friday. The figure is a new negative high for 2021.

A limited number of tests the previous day, a national holiday, also yielded 1,496 new confirmed instances of Covid-19. Conversely, the number of single-day related deaths reached 53, high by this month's daily averages.

The figure brought the macabre total death toll of the pandemic in Greece up to 7,754. Of the later, 95.7 percent suffered from underlying conditions or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.

Of the intubated patients, the average age is 68, while 82.5 percent suffer from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Ominously, the average age of infections is 44 years.