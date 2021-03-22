Ban on scuba diving at 97 underwater ship, plane wrecks in Greek waters lifted

A decades-old ban on scuba diving near shipwrecks and plane wrecks in Greek waters will finally be lifted for nearly 100 such underwater sites, following relevant culture ministry-affiliated council's recommendation.

Scuba divers will now be able to explore 97 such underwater wrecks, dating from the mid 19th century to 1970. The majority of the ship and plane wrecks date to WWII.

The development followed the inauguration an underwater museum off the Peristera islet next to the island of Alonissos last August. The latter is known as the habitat of the largest monachus monachus seal in the eastern Mediterranean.