Massive Greek flag on Santorini to coincide with bicentennial celebrations this week for Greek Independence Day

Greece's is gearing up this week for the annual March 25 commemoration of the Greek Revolution, as 2021 marks the bicentennial of the commencement of the War of Independence from Ottoman rule.

Among the dignitaries set to arrive and observe the annual military parade through central Athens are the Prince of Wales Charles and his spouse, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and French Defense Minister Florence Parly - representing the three major powers that intervened to ensure the victory of the revolutionaries and the creation of the modern Greek state.

Days ahead of the commemorations on Thursday, what's being billed as the largest Greek flag in the world - at 1,500 square meters – will to be raised on the iconic island of Santorini.

A massive Greek flag has also been placed on the slope of Mt. Hymettus, overlooking the greater Athens area from the east.

US and French warplanes will also fly in formation over Athens during Thursday's military parade, while a Russian warship will dock at the port of Piraeus.

In a related development, France has loaned the brilliant "School of Athens" tapestry, based on the painting by late Renaissance master Raphael, as part of the bicentennial commemoration.

The tapestry has hung in the French National Assembly since the late 19th century.