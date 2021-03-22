Covid-19 outbreak: Number of intubated patients in ICUs nears 700-mark in Greece

Monday continued a nearly month-long trend of a higher number of intubated Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital ICUs, with the figure standing at 681. Additionally, another 69 related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

In light of lower tests conducted over the weekend, new confirmed instances of Covid-19 were lower on Monday, at 1,707.

The death toll from the pandemic reached 7,531, with 95.8 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.

The average of intubated patients remained fixed at 68, with 80.9 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.