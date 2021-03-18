Gennadius Library exhibition on American philhellenism during Greek War of Independence

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is organizing an exhibition this month at the celebrated Gennadius (Gennadeion) Library on the theme of American philhellenes and support for the Greek War of Independence in the United States, on the occasion of the bicentennial of revolution against Ottoman rule in 1821.

The exhibition will be available online.

The focus will be on the rare archival materials of the library, as well as the artwork and heirlooms from the time of the War of Independence, coming from museums and private collections in Greece.