Family of victim in high-profile traffic accident outside Greek parliament donates man's organs

The family of a 23-year-old man declared brain dead after colliding with an unmarked police vehicle on Friday announced a decision to remove Iasonas from life support and to donate his organs.

The accident occurred directly outside the main vehicle entrance to Greece's Parliament, of Vassilisis Sofias avenue in central Athens.

A perceived slow traffic police investigation of the incident - a report was released 48 hours later - and the fact that the vehicle driver was a member of a security detail assigned for former minister Dora Bakoyannis, generated sharp criticism by the political opposition and on social media.

Surgeons retrieved both lungs, kidneys, the liver, heart, corneas and skin samples from Iasonas.

After a sluggish start, authorities are now in the process of taking witness statements and reviewing CCTV footage, while a traffic policeman on duty at the site of the incident has been transferred to another department and is undergoing an internal review for disciplinary infractions after the collision.