Covid-19 outbreak: Record high number of intubated patients for 2021, at 630

The "second wave" of the Covid-19 pandemic continued to surge on Wednesday, compared to figures in the same country from just a month ago, with 630 intubated patients reported on the day, a record high for the year. Just as ominously, another 56 related deaths were reported.

The previous high for Greece in terms of acute Covid-19 cases treated in hospital ICUs came last Dec. 3.

On the testing "front", 3,465 new confirmed instances were recorded over the past 24-hour period, bring the total in Greece to more than 227,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. The 𝑅𝑡 index throughout the country was estimated at 1.10 (95%Crl: 0.40-1.63).The overall death toll with Wednesday's numbers has reached 7,252, with 95.8 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79. The average age of intubated patients is 68, with 81.9 suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.