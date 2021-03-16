Covid-19 outbreak: Record number of intubated patients, single-day deaths for 2021 announced on Tues.

The number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms exceeded the 600-mark on Tuesday for the first time in 2021, and higher by 41 from the previous day.

Even worse, the number of daily related fatalities reached another negative record for 2021, with 59 people succumbing to the virus. The death toll since the advent of the pandemic reached 7,196 in Greece, with 95.8 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The average age of the 605 patients being treated in hospital ICUs is 68, with 82.1 percent suffering from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.

The number of new confirmed single-day instances of Covid-19 detected reached 1,533, up by 399 from Monday.