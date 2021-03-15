Greece to continue with AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19

Monday, 15 March 2021 23:23
UPD:23:29
REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo/File Photo
A- A A+

Greece will continue using the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, despite the temporary suspension of such vaccinations decided by other EU countries.

The continued "go ahead" for the AstraZeneca "jab" was decided by members of a national committee of vaccinations, following a spate of reports linking the latter's vaccine with blood clots.

Although the vaccine-maker and UK regulators presented scientific research pointing to a lack of such a link, some national government nevertheless proceeded with the temporary suspension.

