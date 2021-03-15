Greek FinMin says ninth evaluation by institutional creditors successful

Greece's relevant finance minister on Monday announced a "successful completion" of the country's ninth evaluation by institutional European creditors, speaking in the wake of a Eurogroup meeting.

At the same time, FinMin Christos Staikouras said the Mitsotakis government will be continue to allocate announced economic support to pandemic-affected businesses and households.

In earlier comments the previous day, Staikouras said the Greek state's cash deposits reached between 33 and 34 billion euros.