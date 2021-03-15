Greek FinMin says ninth evaluation by institutional creditors successful

Monday, 15 March 2021 23:02
UPD:23:28
A- A A+

Greece's relevant finance minister on Monday announced a "successful completion" of the country's ninth evaluation by institutional European creditors, speaking in the wake of a Eurogroup meeting.

At the same time, FinMin Christos Staikouras said the Mitsotakis government will be continue to allocate announced economic support to pandemic-affected businesses and households.

In earlier comments the previous day, Staikouras said the Greek state's cash deposits reached between 33 and 34 billion euros. 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών