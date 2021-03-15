Covid-19 outbreak: 46 related deaths over past 24 hours; 564 patients treated in ICUs around Greece

Another 46 related deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Greece on Monday, which marked a national and religious holiday, Clean Monday, the first day of Great Lent for Orthodox Christians.

Just as ominously, the number intubated Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital ICUs surged, with 564 such cases recorded. Conversely, the number of new single-day confirmed cases was down from previous days, at 1,134, albeit the result of fewer tests conducted the previous day, Sunday.

However, the positive number of cases resulted from few than 11,000 tests conducted, meaning a 9 percent positive rate.

The latest fatalities from the pandemic raised the death toll to 7,137. Of the victims, 95.8 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The average age of the 564 ICU cases is 68, of which 82.8 suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

Overall, the average number of new Covid-19 cases requiring any type of hospitalization over the past week is 447.