New concession agreement between Greek state, Hellas Gold passes com't level and heads for parliament floor

A draft bill ratifying a new concession contract between the Greek state and Hellas Gold, Eldorado Gold's subsidiary in Greece, has cleared the committee level in Parliament this week, with members of ruling New Democracy alone providing a majority to send the legislation up for vote in a plenary session.

Members of the committee from opposition parties voted against, sans those from the KINAL party, who expressed reservations.

Hellas Gold owns the mining concessions, mostly gold, in the eastern part of the northern Greece prefecture of Halkidiki, with one investment, at the Skouries site, having generated major opposition by a portion of the local community and other groups in the country.

The Skouries project was essentially blocked by the previous Tsipras government, but was resurrected after the current center-right government was elected in July 2019.