Port of Piraeus fourth, overall, among European ports in container traffic; first in Med

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@maftemporiki.gr

The port of Piraeus reached fourth place among all European ports in terms of container traffic for 2020, barely edging out Valencia to claim "first place" in the Mediterranean.

According to figures by Port economics, 5.437 million TEU passed through the Cosco-managed port of Piraeus last week, surpassing 5.415 TEU for the eastern Spain port.

The "top three" European container ports remained in northern Europe: Rotterdam (14.349 million TEU); Antwerp (12.023 million TEU) and Hamburg (8.52 million TEU).