Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day instances again fall under 3,000-mark in Greece

New confirmed instances of Covid-19 eased on Wednesday, a day after exceeding the 3,000-mark in Greece. Specifically, 2,633 new cases were detected.

Related deaths over the past 24 hours reached 43, bringing the macabre total death toll from the pandemic to 6,886. In terms of the victims, 95.8 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

At the same time, the number of acute cases treated in hospital ICUs remained high, at 479. The average age of intubated patients is 67, while 85 percent suffers from an underlying condition or is above the age of 70.

New hospital admissions of Covid-19 cases throughout Greece reached 443.