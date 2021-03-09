EU approves Greek gov't plan to funnel another 60 mln€ to SMEs affected by pandemic

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 23:31
UPD:23:44
The EU has approved of a program by the Greek government to funnel 60 million euros towards the support of SMEs severely affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The sum was approved as part of the framework for state support. Eligible SMEs must be registered in the "Elevate Greece" start-up registrar, and have commenced business activity by at least Dec. 31, 2020. The specific business activity must also be compliant with Greece's Research and Innovation Strategies for Smart Specialisation (RIS3) program.

Nevertheless, the support plan is open to all sectors of business, excluding finance, farm production and aquaculture.

