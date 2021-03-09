Covid-19 outbreak: Highest number of new confirmed instances for 2021 reported on Tues.; 3,215

Another surge in the number of new confirmed Covid-19 instances was recorded on Tuesday, with 3,215 cases detected, the highest daily tally in 2021 so.

Worse, another 46 related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 6,843. Of the victims of the pandemic, 95.8 percent suffered from an underlying condition, or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 70.

Moreover, the number of intubated patients treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms increased to 484 on Tuesday. The average age of this group eased to 67, while 84.6 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. Conversely, 1,427 patients once treated in ICUs for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.