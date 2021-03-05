Covid-19 outbreak: Worries of 'third wave' in Greece amid spike in number of intubated patients

Worries of a "third wave" of the Covid-19 pandemic were rife on Friday, as the number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs for acute cases of coronavirus reached another high for 2021, 451 reported on the day.

Confirmed new single-day instances of Covid-19 reached 2,215, while related fatalities recorded over the previous 24-hour period stood at 32, bringing the death toll to 6,664 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. In terms of the victims, 95.8 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The average age of acute cases in ICUs remained 68. with 84.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The average age of people with a new confirmed infection dropped to 44, whereas the average age of victims is 79.

