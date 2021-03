Figures released today by Greece's statistics authority (EL.STAT) show the pandemic-generated recession in 2020 at 8.2 percent, with Q4 recording a shrinkage of 7.9 percent.

While economic downturn was disappointing, it nevertheless was less harsh than what both the Greek government and European institutions had forecast - but still amongst the worst performances in the Euro zone.

In absolute terms, Greece's GDP in 2020 fell to 168.5 billion euros, down from 183.6 in 2019.