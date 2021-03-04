Covid-19 outbreak: Negative record for ICU cases in Greece for 2021 reported on Thurs., at 449

Confirmed new single-day instances of Covid-19 in Greece again exceeded the 2,000-mark on Thursday, on the very day when stricter lockdown measures came into effect in regions with a high concentration of the virus.

Specifically, 2,219 instances were announced, along with 35 related fatalities over the past 24-hour period. The death toll in Greece since the advent of the pandemic reached 6,632. In terms of the victims, 95.7 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

Just as ominously, Thursday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital ICUs, 449. The average age of these patients is 68, with 85.1 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.