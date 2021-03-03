Stricter pandemic measures in Greece this week after latest spike in Covid-19 cases

This week's surge in the number of new coronavirus cases and the strain now faced by the country's healthcare system generated a tightening of current pandemic-related restrictions, with visits to supermarkets and other shops selling durable goods restricted to the municipality where an individual resides or within two kilometers from one's residence.

The stricter restriction, which comes into effect on Thursday, also affects visits to banks and public sector offices.

Additionally, personal exercise is limited to walking or biking, without using a motor vehicle to travel to another region for exercise.