A strong earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale (5.9 by other measurements) was recorded on Wednesday at 12.16 p.m. (10.16 GMT) in central Greece, and felt throughout the wider region.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at 16 kilometers south of the town of Elassona, and with a depth of 7.8 kilometers.

The tremor was also felt in the greater Athens area.

An after-quake of 4.6R followed west-southwest of the same town.