Covid-19 outbreak: Sharp increase in single-day confirmed instances on Tues.

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 again jumped on Tuesday, rising above the 2,000-mark and causing worry amongst public health experts and the government that a continuation of the current lockdown will be required.

Specifically, 2,353 new infections were detected in the east Mediterranean country over the past 24 hours.

The latest numbers bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic near the 195,000.

Moreover, the number of acute cases being treated in hospital ICUs remained above 400, at 422. The average age of these patients is 68, with 84.6 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Related fatalities over the past day reached 23, bringing the death toll 6,557 since the advent of the pandemic.

More than 95 percent of the victims were above the age of 70 or suffered from an underlying condition.