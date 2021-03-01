Ruling ND fields continues to field double-digit percentage point lead over SYRIZA

Eight out of ten respondents in a latest opinion poll in Greece answered in the affirmative when asked if they'll be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, with 18 percent saying they will definitely or probably not seek the jab.

The result was part of a poll conducted by the Pulse firm and presented during the evening newscast of the Skai broadcaster on Monday.

Moreover, 61 percent of respondents said they would like to be vaccinated "as soon as possible"; 14 percent said after two or three months, followed by another 14 percent who picked the "much later" option; nine percent favored "never".

On the main political stage, ruling New Democracy (ND) continued to field a wide double-digit percentage point lead over main opposition SYRIZA, despite months of a pandemic "lockdown" and its repercussions on the economy.

Specifically, center-right ND received 38 percent of respondents' preferences to 23 percent for leftist SYRIZA, a difference of 15 percentage points.

All other parties above the 3-percent threshold registered in the single-digit range, while 10 percent of respondents were undecided or declined to answer.

In terms of voter intent based on the entire sample, ND is given 36 percent to SYRIZA's 22 percent.

Asked who is more suitable for prime minister, the current premier, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was preferred by 44 percent of respondents; the answer "neither of the two" came in second with 27 percent, while SYRIZA leader and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras was preferred by 25 percent of respondents.

The poll was conducted on a nationwide basis via telephone interviews, and on a sample of 1,306 respondents during the last three days of February.