Covid-19 outbreak: Number of acute cases treated in hospital ICUs again exceeds 400

Monday, 01 March 2021 21:55
UPD:22:00
REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS
The number of acute Covid-19 cases treated in hospital ICUs again exceed the 400-mark throughout Greece on Monday, an ominous development. 

The number of new single-day confirmed instances reached 1,176, while related deaths over the previous 24-hour period were 30, down from 36 on Sunday.

The death toll since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece is now 6,534, 95.7 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or having been above the age of 70.

In terms of the ICU cases, the average age of the patients is 68, with 85 suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

  

