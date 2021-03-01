15 non-binding offers for high-rise towers at Helleniko site

By T. Igoumenidi

Non-binding offers have been received by 15 companies, mostly from outside Greece, for two of the six proposed high-rise towers at the 620-hectare Helleniko property development in coastal southeast Athens, the tract of land where the Greek capital's former airport once operated.

According to sources close to ATHEX-listed Lamda Development, the property developer behind the multi-billion-euro project, interest has been showed for the two separate tenders - one for each of the up to 200-meter towers.

According to reports, binding offers will be submitted before Orthodox Easter, May 2, and after a "short list" of bidders is announced.

Of the two high-rises up for tender, one will be built along the coastline, with its primary function being residential.

The second will serve as a hotel, and possibly some office space, on the northern end of the Helleniko site, along Vouliagmenis Boulevard, and next to a proposed new shopping mall.

The development comes after the first commercial agreement at the Helleniko site was penned by Lamda and the Temes group, which owns and manages the Costa Navarino resort in extreme southwest Greece, with the deal valued at roughly 300 million euros.

The inaugural commercial agreement for the site foresees the joint construction and management of two upscale hotels, as well as tourism and residential development along the coastline.