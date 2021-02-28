Covid-19 outbreak: Higher single-day fatalities, ICU cases in Greece on Sun.

Higher figures on Sunday, compared to the previous 24-hour period, in terms of related single-day Covid-19 fatalities and ICU cases were reported, 36 and 391, respectively.

New confirmed single-day instances of Covid-19, conversely, fell from Saturday, with 1,269 infections detected.

With Sunday's numbers, the death toll reached 6,504 in the east Mediterranean country. In terms of the victims, 95.7 percent were either above the age of 70 or suffered from underlying health conditions.

In terms of the intubated patients, the average age is 68, with 84.4 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.