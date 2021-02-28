Govt spox resigns, denies political reasons behind decision

The outgoing spokesman for the Mitsotakis government, Christos Tarantilis, tendered his resignation over the weekend, citing personal reasons, only to subsequently clarify that he wasn't departing the Cabinet due to political reasons.

Tarantilis, a economics professor elected with New Democracy from a state deputies list, served as the government spokesman since early January 2021.

Widespread speculation over the weekend, and barbed statements by the opposition, linked Tarantilis' resignation with an ongoing hunger strike by a convicted urban terrorist, who is demanding to return to a penitentiary from where he was previously transferred to a prison farm.

Taking to his Facebook account, the now former spokesman said he remained committed to the ruling party and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The up-until-now alternate government spokeswoman, Aristotelia Peloni, will take over the post.