Covid-19 outbreak: Higher single-day fatalities, ICU cases in Greece on Thurs; vaccinations exceed 800K

A still high number of new single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece, at 1,784 on Thursday, was reported over the past 24 hours, along with a spike in the number of related fatalities, reported at 39.

The death toll from the pandemic in the country has now reached 6,410.

Additionally, the number of acute Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital ICUs remained stable, but not decreasing, with 367 such cases reported on Thursday, up from 357 on Wednesday.

At the time, more than 32,000 vaccinations of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine was conducted around the country on Thursday. The total now reaches just more than 826,000 in the country of roughly 11 million residents, with 540,039 having been vaccinated with at least one of the two doses.