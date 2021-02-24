Greek PM hints of continued pandemic-related lockdown after March 1, cites higher instances of Covid-19

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 21:29
UPD:21:43
INTIME NEWS/ΓτΠ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ
A- A A+

The prospect of easing ongoing pandemic-related restrictions in Greece appears in the coming period appears now faint, as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday pointed to another surge in the number of new single-day confirmed Covid-19 instances.

The number exceeded 2,000 on Tuesday and eased to 1,913, although the number of patients treated in hospital ICUs for acute cases remained at 357.

Mitsotakis referred to a particular increase in the number of cases reported in the greater Athens area, even as the number of inoculations with the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine nearing the 800,000-mark in the country of 11 million.

"...as such,  our intent, based as always on the directives of specialists, to proceed with a gradual easing as of March 1 appears unattainable," the Greek premier said during a remote Cabinet meeting.

