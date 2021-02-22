Covid-19 outbreak: 880 new confirmed single-day cases; 24 fatalities; 346 intubated patients

New confirmed single-day instances of Covid-19 remained under 1,000 on Monday - covering the previous 24-hour period - although the number of acute cases treated in hospital ICUs remained at previous days' levels.

Specifically, 880 new cases were reported, bringing the total number in the country since the first Covid-19 infection was reported to nearly 190,000.

Another 24 related fatalities were also reported, bringing the death toll to 6,321, with 95.7 percent of the victims having either suffered from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70 upon at the time of death.

Intubated patients with Covid-19 reached 346. The average age of this same group fell slightly to 68, with 85.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.

Conversely, 1,280 patients once treated in ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms recovered and were discharged.