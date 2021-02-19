Covid-19 outbreak: Higher single-day confirmed cases, ICU numbers and fatalities on Fri. from previous day

More new single-day confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday, compared to the previous day, 1,460 to 1,400.

At the same time, the number of intubated patients treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms in hospital ICUs also increased, 325 on Friday, up five from the previous day, Thursday.

The average age of these patients remained fixed at 70, with 88.6 percent suffering from an underlying health condition or above the age of 70.

New admissions of Covid-19-positive patients to hospitals - in general - were 277, with the daily variation being +53.04, while the seven-day average of admissions being 223 patients.

The number of related fatalities reported on Friday reached 28, up from 27 reported on Thursday. With the latest macabre figures, the death toll reached 6,249. The average age of the victims is 79, with 95.6 percent having either suffered from underlying condition or having been above the age of 70.