Top gov't meeting focuses on promotion of one-billion-euro RWE investment in Greece for renewable energy projects

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 21:46
A major investment by German energy multinational RWE in western Macedonia was the focus of a top ministerial meeting on Wednesday, chaired by the prime minister, in fact.

Besides Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and a handful of ministers, the virtual meeting via teleconference included RWE CEO Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz and his successor, Dr. Markus Krebber.

The investment includes the creation of a joint company by RWE's subsidiary, RWE Renewables, and Greece's Public Power Corp. (PPC), the dominant electricity producer and supplier in the country, with the intent of implementing one billion euros in renewable energy projects, primarily photovoltaic parks.

