Covid-19 outbreak: New cases down on Wed., along with related fatalities; higher ICU cases

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 19:58
UPD:20:02
REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS
A- A A+

New single-day Covid-19 infections eased considerably on Wednesday, compared with the previous day, with 755 reported over the past 24-hour period, down from 1,121 on Tuesday.

Conversely, acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs rose to 313, from 301 a day earlier.

The number of related fatalities reported on Wednesday was 13, bringing the death toll 6,194 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The average age of the victims is 79, with 95.6 percent either having suffered from underlying conditions or were above the age of 70.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών