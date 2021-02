Slightly more than 20,000 inoculations with the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine were conducted in Greece on Tuesday, a lower figure than in previous days, mostly due to the cancellation of vaccinations in the greater Athens area due to inclement weather.

With Tuesday's figure, the total number of vaccinations in the country to achieve immunity to the coronavirus virus neared 576,000.

Specifically, 397,840 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine.