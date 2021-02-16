Covid-19 outbreak: Higher single-day confirmed cases, ICU numbers and fatalities on Tues. from previous day

New confirmed single-day Covid-19 instances again exceed the 1,000-mark on Tuesday, after dropping into the 600s over previous days. Specifically, 1,121 new confirmed cases were reported, almost doubling the figure from the previous day.

Tuesday's figures are from the previous 24 hours, with Monday seeing more tests conducted, after decreased testing over the weekend.

A hike in the number of intubated patients treated for acute Covid-19 cases in hospital ICUs was more ominous, with 309 such cases reported on Tuesday, up 10 from Monday. The average age of this group remains 70, with 87.4 percent either above the age of 70 or suffering from an underlying condition.

Additionally, 29 related fatalities were reported on Tuesday, with the death toll now reaching 6,181. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79, with 95.6 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.